Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $91.58 million and $1.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,019.46 or 1.00091246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,675,872 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.