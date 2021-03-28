FunFair Hits Market Capitalization of $380.04 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. FunFair has a market cap of $380.04 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00612633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024127 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

