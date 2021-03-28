Fuse Network Market Capitalization Hits $18.52 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00226373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.00875405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00078501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00028670 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

