FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denison Mines Corp. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $854.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

