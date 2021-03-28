FY2021 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Reduced by Analyst

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HLS opened at C$20.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.67 million and a P/E ratio of -41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.78%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

