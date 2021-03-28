G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 576.4% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of G6 Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 382,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

