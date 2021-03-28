GenesisX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $18,865.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,316,511 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

