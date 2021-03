Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 1,695,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

