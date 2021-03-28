GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

GPRK opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

