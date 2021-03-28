Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,959,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.31. The company had a trading volume of 839,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

