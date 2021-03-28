Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,683. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.14 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.