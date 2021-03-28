Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

GEI opened at C$22.14 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.11 and a 52 week high of C$25.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

