GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $98.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

