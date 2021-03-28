Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

