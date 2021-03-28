GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Reaches $94,314.52

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $94,314.52 and $74.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00228144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.00867656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00078901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028813 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,436,366 tokens. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

