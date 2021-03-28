Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GEAHF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

