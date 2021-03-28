Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.06% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

