Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.75 to $47.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

