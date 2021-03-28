Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $9.07 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for about 1.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXC. Benchmark assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of BXC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,696. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

