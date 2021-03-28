Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.