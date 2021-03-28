GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,272 shares of company stock worth $217,644 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNV. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRNV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

