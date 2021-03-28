Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.18

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.18 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 161.92 ($2.12). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 36,387 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £113.30 million and a PE ratio of 89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

