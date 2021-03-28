Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GRIN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,716. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

