GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, a growth of 797.0% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GGTTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,408. GTEC has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

