Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

