Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $423.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.49 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.08.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

