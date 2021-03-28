Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML opened at $625.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $626.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

