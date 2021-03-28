Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,711 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

