Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 521.8% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GPM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

