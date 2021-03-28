Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.67 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

