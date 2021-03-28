GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $63.97 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. GXChain has a market cap of $63.97 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,103,504 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

