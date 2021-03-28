H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. H.B. Fuller traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 4129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

