Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

