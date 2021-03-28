Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.58 ($24.22).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.52 ($22.96) on Friday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €11.92 ($14.02) and a 12 month high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

