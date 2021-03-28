Harry S. Chapman Sells 2,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $237,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harry S. Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.