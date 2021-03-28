HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.35% of HDFC Bank worth $458,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,324,000 after acquiring an additional 158,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $284,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE HDB opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

