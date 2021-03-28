Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $93.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

