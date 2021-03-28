Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $105,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coherent by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $260.56 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

