Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $138,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,721,074. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.