Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $94,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $44.41 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

