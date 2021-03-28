Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 527,320 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

