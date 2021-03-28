Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,777 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

FLS stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

