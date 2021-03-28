Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In other news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.