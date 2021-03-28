Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.05 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $42.88 million and $4.05 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00217621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.49 or 0.00868734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00051319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028659 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,026,485 coins.

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars.

