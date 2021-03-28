HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $2,348.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,217,311 coins and its circulating supply is 261,082,161 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

