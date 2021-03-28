Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,156.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,172.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.