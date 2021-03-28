Highline Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,000. Aptiv makes up 2.8% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,999,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,725,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,671. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

