Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIHI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 34,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,705. Holiday Island has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

