Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Financial Contrast

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Northwest and Howard Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Howard Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.62% Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Howard Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 2.19 $10.37 million $1.03 14.07 Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.84 $16.88 million $1.01 16.83

Howard Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Howard Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.