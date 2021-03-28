HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.16

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 274495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

